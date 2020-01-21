Cops send notice to Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Duniya Vijay has landed in trouble while celebrating his birthday on Sunday night. Duniya Vijay, who was seen using a sword to cut his birthday cake, has been issued a notice by the Girinagar police to appear before them for an enquiry.

Vijay, a resident of Katriguppe, was celebrating his birthday at midnight, and his fans brought him a cake, which he cut using a sword. The incident was broadcast on television, and the police, who found out about it, have issued a notice seeking an explanation.“We have asked him to explain why he should not be booked under the Arms Act. He has been given three days time to appear before the investigating officer. Based on his statement, further action will be decided. It is an offence to keep lethal weapons and to display them in public.Kannada film actor Duniya Vijay has landed in trouble while celebrating his birthday on Sunday night. Duniya Vijay, who was seen using a sword to cut his birthday cake, has been issued a notice by the Girinagar police to appear before them for an enquiry.

