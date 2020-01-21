Home Cities Bengaluru

Count trees in all pvt and public places: HC to BBMP

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction after pointing out the default committed by Commissioner of BBMP and Conservator of Fore

Published: 21st January 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday granted time to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to modify the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Wood Science and Technology to enable it to take into account all trees at all public and private places and not just the ones which are visible on the main roads and streets of the city while conducting tree census.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction after pointing out the default committed by Commissioner of BBMP and Conservator of Forests in signing MoU, by restricting tree census to only the ones on roads and streets. Directing the duo to explain whether they are willing to modify the MoU, the bench asked them to explain the default committed by them. 

“It is unfortunate that though Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act 1976 came into force long back, the tree census has not commenced even today. The state should look into the default committed by the officers,” the bench said.  

Say no to cutting trees
“The expert committee has to take the final call on giving permission to cut trees. The committee has left the final decision to Tree officer, ignoring the order passed by the court earlier. If any decision has been taken to give approval for cutting of trees, same shall not be implemented,” the bench said.  The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bengaluru Environment Trust and an environmentalist 
Dattatraya T Devare.

