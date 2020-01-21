Home Cities Bengaluru

DCP Isha Pant sings Kannada classic, video goes viral

DCP (South-East) Isha Pant, whose association with the world of film started with Hindi blockbuster and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Jai Gangaajal,

Published: 21st January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: DCP (South-East) Isha Pant, whose association with the world of film started with Hindi blockbuster and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Jai Gangaajal, has now showed off her singing skills to the online world with her rendition of a Kannada song from Shankar Nag’s movie Geetha. The video of her signing went viral, with several netizens appreciating her talent.

The 2011 IPS batch officer, who hails from Bhopal, has been lauded not only for her good work, but also for her belief that learning the local language is essential for good policing. “I came to Karnataka in April 2016. I am also married to a Kannadiga, so I have more than one reason to learn the local language. I always believed that as a police official, you must know the local language to connect with the people you are dealing with - be it victims or criminals,” she told TNIE.

Appreciating Kannada cinema, Pant said these movies not only have lovely music, but that there is also a sense of liveliness in the language. She said she enjoys listening to and singing Kannada songs. “I love the song Joteyali Jote Joteyali. My husband had introduced me to this song, but at that time, I didn’t understand the language. But the music was most beautiful,” she said. 

Twitterati, who shared the video soon after it was released on the Bengaluru City Police page, was very impressed with the top cop. She said, “I am not a trained singer, but my mother was trained in Hindustani classical music,” she said. 

Married to an IAS officer, Pant she said she loves watching Kannada movies, with the latest one being KGF. “I am lucky to have gotten an opportunity to learn Kannada, as it has also given me a chance to understand the culture and people better.” Talking about cracking cases- whether in Jabalpur or Bengaluru- she said,  “As we follow CrPC, dealing with criminals is the same everywhere. However, knowing the language helps you crack cases easily,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp