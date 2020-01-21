DCP Isha Pant sings Kannada classic, video goes viral

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: DCP (South-East) Isha Pant, whose association with the world of film started with Hindi blockbuster and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Jai Gangaajal, has now showed off her singing skills to the online world with her rendition of a Kannada song from Shankar Nag’s movie Geetha. The video of her signing went viral, with several netizens appreciating her talent.

The 2011 IPS batch officer, who hails from Bhopal, has been lauded not only for her good work, but also for her belief that learning the local language is essential for good policing. “I came to Karnataka in April 2016. I am also married to a Kannadiga, so I have more than one reason to learn the local language. I always believed that as a police official, you must know the local language to connect with the people you are dealing with - be it victims or criminals,” she told TNIE.

Appreciating Kannada cinema, Pant said these movies not only have lovely music, but that there is also a sense of liveliness in the language. She said she enjoys listening to and singing Kannada songs. “I love the song Joteyali Jote Joteyali. My husband had introduced me to this song, but at that time, I didn’t understand the language. But the music was most beautiful,” she said.

Twitterati, who shared the video soon after it was released on the Bengaluru City Police page, was very impressed with the top cop. She said, “I am not a trained singer, but my mother was trained in Hindustani classical music,” she said.

Married to an IAS officer, Pant she said she loves watching Kannada movies, with the latest one being KGF. “I am lucky to have gotten an opportunity to learn Kannada, as it has also given me a chance to understand the culture and people better.” Talking about cracking cases- whether in Jabalpur or Bengaluru- she said, “As we follow CrPC, dealing with criminals is the same everywhere. However, knowing the language helps you crack cases easily,” she said.