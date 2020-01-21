HC pulls up BBMP over bad roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to file an affidavit containing the names and addresses of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and others, who attended a meeting in which a unanimous resolution was taken to not implement the directions of the court, over creating awareness among citizens about the compensation entitlement in case of damage from accidents, owing to the poor condition of the city’s roads.

Taking serious exception to the conduct of the commissioner in implementing several directions issued by the court -- in relation to the PILs filed in 2015, and seeking directions to ensure that the roads are rid of potholes in the city -- the Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar also directed the commissioner to file another affidavit, explaining his conduct over the implementation of the court’s directions on compensation.

Noting that the names and addresses of those who attended the meeting were required to consider the issue of notice to them for defying the court order, the bench orally observed that they should be made known that such an interference with the High Court’s order will not be tolerated. They should not even think of tinkering with the court order, the bench said, adding that the attitude of defying court orders should be nipped in the bud itself.

Though the Supreme Court rejected the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the BBMP against the direction of the High Court giving wide publicity, stating that the citizens are entitled for compensation in case of accidents due to the poor condition of roads, the commissioner did not comply with the direction.

Meanwhile, the bench indicated that it has to issue directions for the repair of 108 city roads, and get an audit of the work done by IIT. It also observed that besides a mobile application, more facilities should be created to upload photographs by citizens, regarding any action taken by the BBMP.