indulging a sweet tooth

It may appear quite ironical, but Dr Archana Diwan, a dentist, has a passion for baking. The coincidence doesn’t go unnoticed by her, as she adds with a laugh, “I am always accused by my friends that I turn my customers into patients by giving them extra sweets.”Diwan, who has been practising medicine for 20 years, has been following her passion of baking since 2012, when she started her home venture,

Cupoholics. “I started baking in 2010 by searching for new recipes online, which was quite new at that time. I never thought I would take it seriously until I baked a first set of cupcakes for someone in my apartment,” says 40-year-old Diwan. No brownie points for guessing how long it took for the first batch to be polished. Word eventually spread through word of mouth and finally her venture took flight.

A self-taught home baker, Diwan attended various workshops to polish her skills. She is known for structural customised cakes, which are quite delicate and complicated to make. “My first attempt in making a structural cake completely turned into a disaster. Then I went for a couple of workshops to understand how it’s done.” She also add, “Having two engineers – my father and brother – at home also helps. Because it’s all about weight management.”

There have been many memorable moments but one that she still cherishes is the day she, along with four other home bakers, achieved Guinness World Record for the mud cake they baked. “In 2016, we made a record for the largest dirt cake (1,078 kg) in the world at the Park Hotel, Bengaluru. This was done by a team of four homebakers, including me. The cake was later distributed and donated to NGOs and orphanages in the city,” says Diwan. This was also featured in the Limca Book of Records.

Diwan runs Cupoholics from her home and likes the fact that it’s a home venture because it has a sense of personal touch to it. She also prefers giving back to the society. “During Christmas and Diwali, I like to bake cookies and cupcakes and donate it to orphanages. That is my way to add some sweetness in their lives,” says Diwan. The sweetest fact of her love for baking, however, is that Diwan no longer has to pick between her profession and passion. “I have mastered the art of balancing both.”