Home Cities Bengaluru

indulging a sweet tooth

It may   appear quite ironical, but Dr Archana Diwan, a dentist, has a passion for baking. The coincidence doesn’t go unnoticed by her, as she adds with a laugh,

Published: 21st January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

It may appear quite ironical, but Dr Archana Diwan, a dentist, has a passion for baking. The coincidence doesn’t go unnoticed by her, as she adds with a laugh, “I am always accused by my friends that I turn my customers into patients by giving them extra sweets.”Diwan, who has been practising medicine for 20 years, has been following her passion of baking  since 2012, when she started her home venture, 

Cupoholics. “I started baking in 2010 by searching for new recipes online, which was quite new at that time. I never thought I would take it seriously until I baked a first set of cupcakes for someone in my apartment,” says 40-year-old Diwan. No brownie points for guessing how long it took for the first batch to be polished. Word eventually spread through word of mouth and finally her venture took flight. 

A self-taught home baker, Diwan attended various workshops to polish her skills. She is known for structural customised cakes, which are quite delicate and complicated to make. “My first attempt in making a structural cake completely turned into a disaster. Then I went for a couple of workshops to understand how it’s done.” She also add, “Having two engineers – my father and brother – at home also helps. Because it’s all about weight management.”

There have been many memorable moments but one that she still cherishes is the day she, along with four other home bakers, achieved Guinness World Record for the mud cake they baked. “In 2016, we made a record for the largest dirt cake  (1,078 kg) in the world at the Park Hotel, Bengaluru. This was done by a team of  four homebakers, including me. The cake was later distributed and donated to NGOs and orphanages in the city,” says Diwan. This was also featured in the Limca Book of Records.

Diwan runs Cupoholics from her home and likes the fact that it’s a home venture because it has a sense of personal touch to it. She also prefers giving back to the society. “During Christmas and Diwali, I like to bake cookies and cupcakes and donate it to orphanages. That is my way to add some sweetness in their lives,” says Diwan. The sweetest fact of her love for baking, however, is that Diwan no longer has to pick between her profession and passion. “I have mastered the art of balancing both.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp