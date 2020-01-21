Home Cities Bengaluru

Jayadeva flyover demolition may take 3 months

BMRCL says the work will be carried out between 10.30 pm and 5.30 am

Published: 21st January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jayadeva flyover demolition work started on Monday | saptarshi mukherjee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the second phase of the demolition of the 15-year-old Jayadeva flyover began on Monday night to make way for Metro infrastructure, massive traffic diversions have into effect. However, unlike the timeframe of one month generally taken to pull down such structures, this demolition is set to take 90 days as the work would be carried out only at nights.

Asked why it could take three months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “Since the day-time traffic will be open for BMTC buses, VIPs and ambulances, the work can be done only between 10.30 pm and 5.30 am.” The demolition of the first portion of the flyover -- the loop leading towards Bannerghatta Road -- began on July 15 last year and ended by October. The current phase of the demolition was initially scheduled to begin in December, but was delayed. 

The flyover, constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority at a cost of Rs 21 crore had been thrown open for traffic on February 17, 2005 by then Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. The iconic structure ensured a smooth flow of traffic between Jayanagar and Silk Board Junction, connecting the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology with BTM Layout, JP Nagar and Jayanagar. It will pave way for Metro rail network’s first road-cum-rail corridor between Ragigudda and Silk Board, Chavan said. The corridor stretching 3.35 km will form part of the 18.82-km elevated stretch between R V Road and Bommasandra (Reach-5). “It originally had a deadline of October 2021, but is likely to be ready only by end of 2022”, he said. Another crucial aspect of the infrastructure project is the setting up of an interchange station that would connect two Metro lines of Phase-II project: Reach-5 and Reach-6 (Nagawara-Gottigere). The first level will have road in place while the Metro rail line will come up in the second level, Chavan added. BMRCL officials could not divulge the cost of the project. 

M S Channappagoudar, general manager, Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL said, “All pieces of land required for both the reaches have been acquired”. Nagpur and Jaipur have Metro lines running above the road networks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp