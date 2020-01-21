Jayadeva flyover demolition may take 3 months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the second phase of the demolition of the 15-year-old Jayadeva flyover began on Monday night to make way for Metro infrastructure, massive traffic diversions have into effect. However, unlike the timeframe of one month generally taken to pull down such structures, this demolition is set to take 90 days as the work would be carried out only at nights.

Asked why it could take three months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “Since the day-time traffic will be open for BMTC buses, VIPs and ambulances, the work can be done only between 10.30 pm and 5.30 am.” The demolition of the first portion of the flyover -- the loop leading towards Bannerghatta Road -- began on July 15 last year and ended by October. The current phase of the demolition was initially scheduled to begin in December, but was delayed.

The flyover, constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority at a cost of Rs 21 crore had been thrown open for traffic on February 17, 2005 by then Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. The iconic structure ensured a smooth flow of traffic between Jayanagar and Silk Board Junction, connecting the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology with BTM Layout, JP Nagar and Jayanagar. It will pave way for Metro rail network’s first road-cum-rail corridor between Ragigudda and Silk Board, Chavan said. The corridor stretching 3.35 km will form part of the 18.82-km elevated stretch between R V Road and Bommasandra (Reach-5). “It originally had a deadline of October 2021, but is likely to be ready only by end of 2022”, he said. Another crucial aspect of the infrastructure project is the setting up of an interchange station that would connect two Metro lines of Phase-II project: Reach-5 and Reach-6 (Nagawara-Gottigere). The first level will have road in place while the Metro rail line will come up in the second level, Chavan added. BMRCL officials could not divulge the cost of the project.

M S Channappagoudar, general manager, Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL said, “All pieces of land required for both the reaches have been acquired”. Nagpur and Jaipur have Metro lines running above the road networks.