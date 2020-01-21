Murder accused attack cop, police open fire 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The East division police opened fire on two murder suspects, after they allegedly attacked a police inspector. The incident took place at Kalpalli graveyard in Sarvajnanagar. The duo were injured and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects, who are arrested now, have been identified as Mohammed Rizwan and Parvez Ahmed. Police sources informed that they were wanted for the kidnap and murder of Abdul Matheen, which is registered with Shivajinagar police station and attempt to murder of Abu Sufiyan in Pulikeshinagar police station limits on January 16. Matheen’s body was found near Bagalur on Sunday. The police had initially arrested Mohammed Tanzil.“When interrogated,

he revealed that their gang had abducted Matheen from Bandi Math Road in Shivajinagar and murdered him near Bagalur. He also revealed that Rizwan and Parvez were behind the murder. Based on his information, the police tracked them down. The team intercepted them on Kalpalli graveyard road. In a bid to escape, the accused attacked the policeman with a lethal weapons. In self defence, Bharathinagar police inspector opened fire and shot at their legs,” an official said.