Omkar Ashram, JSS Institution encroaching public land: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the High Court that Omkar Ashram and JSS Educational Institution have encroached one acre and 30 guntas of government land at Ganakallu village of Kengeri Hobli in Bengaluru South taluk.

The encroachment was disclosed in the additional statement of objections filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar in relation to public interest litigation petition filed by N Manjunath. The notices served on encroachers were also attached to the copy of the objections submitted to the court.

The state government explained that the encroachment was found during the survey conducted on the directions of the court.The survey disclosed that Omkara Ashrama encroached one acre bearing Survey No.14 of Ganakalu village.Similarly, JSS Educational Institution has encroached 30 guntas of land bearing Survey N.14 of the said village and steps have been taken to clear encroachment, the state said.

Taking note of it, the bench directed the state to file additional objections explaining steps taken after the notices served to encroachers to vacate the premises.At the same time, the bench also directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to take steps for eviction/demolition.