Orchids from Ooty, Jammu & Kahsmir in Lalbagh by year-end

Very soon, colourful orchids from across the country, including those from Jammu and Kashmir, will adorn Lalbagh Botanical Gardens.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Very soon, colourful orchids from across the country, including those from Jammu and Kashmir, will adorn Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. The horticulture department is working on acquiring flowers from various places, which includes Bengaluru, Ooty, hill stations of the state and even Jammu and Kashmir.

The department has identified one acre of land around the Glass house to cultivate and grow the plants. The horticulture department will also be investing around Rs 20 lakh to set up the orchidarium. “Normally, orchid flower shows are held in Lalbagh. This is the first time we are trying to set up an orchidarium. We are yet to finalise from the places from where flowers and saplings can be procured. The flowers need to be changed every six months as they dry up soon,” B Venkatesh, Horticulture Director told TNIE. The department officials are also in conversation with experts on the species and type of flowers which will be grown and showcased in Lalbagh. The officials are waiting for the flower show to get over before they can start working full time on this. In the mean time, the staffers are working towards preparing the ground for orchids. 

“Lalbagh is a unique botanical garden and the department is constantly working on procuring unique plants and species from various parts of the world. Addition of orchids will only be another feather on the cap as they come with their own maintenance issues and requires full attention from well trained experts,” said another horticulture department official.The department aims to create the orchidarium by the end of this year. Temperature control mechanism will be required to ensure that the plants and flowers are well taken care of.

