Political pressure halts transfers of engineers

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineers in the State Water Resources Department allege that some engineers deputed to the department continue to hold their posts in violation of service rules due to political pressure, affecting the jobs of the department’s in-house employees. According to the Karnataka Civil Service Rules a government employee can be deputed to another department for a minimum of three years and a maximum of five.

In August 2019, Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) wrote to various departments including the Water Resources Department, asking them to identify employees who had not returned to their parent departments even after five years from the date they were deputed to another department.

The Water Resources Department found that nine engineers on deputation from other departments continued to be in the department for a period of 10-20 years. The list of such officers was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office, seeking approval to transfer them back to their parent department. However, the CMO approved transfer of only five officers earlier this month.

Sources allege that the transfer of remaining four engineers has been stalled due to political pressure. “They are allowed to continue to work on deputation which is against the rules,’’ sources said.

This has created a problem for some engineers who were recently promoted. A total of 117 engineers from within the department were promoted a few weeks ago. Of these, 30 senior engineers were not given postings.

“This is because there is no vacancy. A few of these posts are occupied by engineers deputed from other departments. Why is an outsider is given the post and not asked to vacate it despite over staying? We are equally or more qualified than these deputed engineers,’’ D S Devaraj, President of the Karnataka Engineers Association told The New Indian Express. Devaraj was promoted as Executive Engineer but has not been given a posting.

“We are writing a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the Chief Secretary urging them to send back these engineers on deputation to their parent department and allow in house engineers to these posts. If they fail to make it, we have with no option but to approach the courts,’’ he added.

Transferred back to parent department

M Venugopal, Superintendent Engineer at Vishveshwariah Jala Nigam Limited sent back to Karnataka State Finance Corporation (KSFC)

Gurudatt, Executive Engineer serving at Malaprabha Project Zone is from KSFC

Rajendra S Kore, Assistant Executive Engineer, Hipparagi is from KPCL

Manjunath Prasad, Assistant Executive engineer, is from KPCL

SS Malathi, assistant Executive engineer, KERS is from KSFC

Transfer stalled

Venkatesh Prasad, Executive Engineer at Karnataka Niravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) is from Karnataka Power Corporation

Tata Shivan, Executive engineer serving at KNNL is from KSFC

Mallikarjuna Jaaka, Executive Engineer serving at Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited is from Hatti Gold Mines

Jaaliber, Executive engineer serving at KNNL is from Urban Development dept