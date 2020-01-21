Presenting a non-stop laughter experience

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pravara art studio brings back on stage their Kannada comedy play of the season ‘Beg Borrow Aliya’ written by MS Narasimhamurthy and directed by Hanu Ramasanjeeva. This play has completed 27 shows out of which 25 were full house and is the first play to complete these many shows among 14 major productions of Pravara art studio.

The play is plotted on the thoughts of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which shows what it means to be in a complete family. The play revolves around a family drama, with a laughter riot where the lead roles of the play Vishwa and his wife Vishalu always have a discussion on their daughter Laila’s wedding and the process of searching for a groom.

The three grooms namely Babu, Ramu and Somu enter the plot and the play takes a surprise twist with the entry of Inspector Vikram and PC Basya for a murder investigation. The play leaves the audience in suspense as to what will happen next. Will Laila marry one of the three grooms? Or why does inspector come in to their family in search of a murder? The lead actors in the play are Venkatesh Bharadwaj, Mohini Girish, Varchaswini Ravindra, Raj Aradhya, Harsha Shastry and Nikhil Prabhu.

The play will be staged on January 26 at 5pm and 7.30pm at KH Kalasoudha, anumanthanagara.