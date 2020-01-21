Home Cities Bengaluru

Security beefed up at airport

 Random checking of luggage intensified; Dog squads deployed inside terminal area

Published: 21st January 2020 06:41 AM

Police checking individual vehicles near the airport | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here has been put on high alert and frisking of luggage and screening of passengers have been stepped up, following the detection of a bomb at Mangaluru airport. The public travelling on roads leading to the airport too were subject to stringent checks on Monday, senior security officials said. 

According to airport police, two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 30 constables were put on security duty on roads leading to the airport since Monday afternoon. “Vehicles were stopped, boots of cars checked and travellers carefully monitored,” said a senior official. The airport terminal and the area in front of it were taken care of by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he said. 

A top CISF source said random checking of luggage was intensified and dog squads were deployed inside the terminal area. “Whenever any alert is received, the security becomes very tight in the Security Holdall Area (SHA) and we did the same today.” Announcements were made repeatedly inside the airport terminal on public address system asking passengers to inform security staff if they spotted any unattended luggage or noticed anything suspicious, the source said. KIA is a silent airport where no announcements on flight arrivals and departures are generally made. 

Security personnel also visited shops and eateries inside the airport and those bang in front of the arrival and departure zones and asked them to be alert to any suspicious behaviour or object.  While Metro officials did not respond to security-related queries, a senior railway security official said railway stations have been on high alert for the last one week due to the upcoming Republic Day and extensive checks and screening are already in place. 

State put on high alert

Bengaluru: The state has been put on high alert ahead of the Republic Day after a bomb was found at Mangaluru airport on Monday. Police top brass  have issued orders to all cities and districts in the state to step up security until further orders. “Officers have been directed to increase security at all vital installations, including airports, bus and railway stations and other places that have high footfall,” Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Amar Kumar Pandey said. In Bengaluru, security has been increased at the airport and bus and railway stations. All passengers were thoroughly frisked before entry. Police were deployed at malls and cinemas and managements of these establishments were given instructions to increase security. Police are planning massive security deployment during Republic Day celebrations in the state due to recent developments.

