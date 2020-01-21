Together they come again, the best and worst times of year

Pallavi Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the cold January is nearing its end, it’s once again giving way to the most enjoyable – and also perhaps the most hated – time of year. This is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors in the city, with its nippy mornings and balmy afternoons. But wander close to any house with children, and you are likely to hear strings of words such as syllabus, time-table, revision and yes, the most dreaded of them all — marks.

Why does the cosy spring air also have to carry in its fold the unease of the exams looming ahead?

Celebrating Sankranti, with delicious til-gur and all, is great. But mention once the diagram of the earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun, and Uttarayan gets sucked off all the fun that kite-flying brings. Spring, with its pleasant weather, is also the time when it’s most fun to dress up. Especially in Bengaluru, where winter isn’t cold enough for turtlenecks or calf high boots, and neither is the summer that sizzling that spaghetti straps look the most desirable outfit feature. This is when there are no shoulder-constricting jackets and slipping shawls to manage. Or beautiful tops ruined with sweat patches.

Kids in school uniforms aren’t as lucky though. Socks with frayed edges, all the boys looking equally gawky in ankle-length trousers, and girls clad in knee-showing skirts... come January and PE teachers are willing to overlook the ‘smartly dressed’ clause in the school almanac. This is also when schoolgirls hate their mothers the most – for redoing the hemlines of the skirts to make them longer. New uniform sets, after all, will be bought in the new session.

Even books start looking like they belong to the junk pile. With students, parents and teachers scrambling to keep the worn-out books glued together, perhaps the only person in the country who seems to enjoy this annual cycle is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tried to woo youngsters with his Pariksha Pe Charcha yet again on Monday.

But then, one must look at the silver lining, they say. And amid all the tension of exams lies the opportunity to hide behind the uncomfortable truth without any guilt. Especially when the child has to appear in the Board exam. And I am utilising the opportunity to the maximum. “Did you watch Chhapaak?,” an acquaintance asked me the other day. I replied in the negative, and realised almost immediately that my confession about preferring to spend time and money only on films that require the audience to leave their brains behind, isn’t really such a good idea in an age when everyone is in the race to outdo each other in appearing cerebral. “No yaar, exams are around the corner,” I told her. I am planning to say the same thing for Tanhaji, and 1917. “It’s Boards this year,” I added, for some more effect.

Ditto with an old friend who wanted to meet me over coffee, and has stood me up more than a couple of times earlier. Somehow, expressing the inability to attend a cousin’s wedding being held halfway across the country becomes far easier when exams are cited as the reason. As does saying no to kids wishing to binge on junk food, or switching off the TV when the Indian cricket team is losing, or hushhh… seeking leave from office.