A colourful celebration

Sunday morning was not just warm and sunny but bright and colourful too. Over 10,000 people participated in this year’s Colorothon, which was the 12th edition.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy at the event Pics: Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday morning was not just warm and sunny but bright and colourful too. Over 10,000 people participated in this year’s Colorothon, which was the 12th edition. It took place at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, Jayanagar. And it wasn’t just kids who got their hands dirty at the event; parents too enthusiastically took part as they dabbled with abstract painting, modern art, charcoal sketches and other forms of art. As a token of appreciation, every artist left with a participation certificate that day.  

Does the concept sound similar? It might, considering it draws from Aamir Khan’s debut directorial venture Taare Zameen Par, which released in 2007. And Kishore Joseph, founder of  Colorothon, has no inhibitions giving credit to the film. “People get inspired by movies but only until they step out of the theatre. I wanted to come up with an event similar to what was shown in the movie, which will not just give a canvas to the creativity of a child but also be bonding time for families,” says Joseph, who also tried his hand at painting. He added that all the artworks created would be auctioned and the returns donated to families of martyrs. 

The event was inaugurated by former home minister of Karanataka, Ramalinga Reddy; Sowmya Reddy, Jayanagar MLA; N Nagaraju, corporator of Byrasandra; wing commander MA Afraz,(Retd) founder of Honorpoint Bengaluru and celebrity guests like actor Shwetha Srivatsav, and Prathima David, first runner up at Mrs India Pride Of Nation Ravishing 2019 , who is also a certified yoga teacher. Speaking to CE, Reddy said Colorothon is one of her favourite events for the year. “As a child, I enjoyed painting. 

It’s such a great way to express yourself. Sometimes children fall short of words to express themselves, that’s when these colours come to their aid,” she said.

