Aroma fresh!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Would it not be wonderful to create a fragrant atmosphere in your surrounding and what if this emanates from a hand-crafted piece that brings your creativity and fondness for all things alive?

At this diffuser class, participants will learn to make five diffusers. Using moulds, adding texture and colours to the diffusers and embellishing them will be taught to all by instructor Tanvi Shah.

The therapeutic uses of the essential oils and how to infuse aroma stones with the oil will also be discussed in this one-day workshop.These aroma diffusers can be hung in the room, car, closet, and washrooms.

As one learns to make these diffusers, they can take home five ceramic diffusers that have a calming effect on the mind and soul.These aroma diffusers are incorporated with natural essential oils and create a calm environment around everyone.

The workshop will be held at Bloom and Grow, Koramangala on February 2.