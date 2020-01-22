Art show displays skill of aspiring Picassos

Home Cities Bengaluru

Anahi Diddee, a 14-year-old girl joined an art class six years ago to improve her talent.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anahi Diddee, a 14-year-old girl joined an art class six years ago to improve her talent. Having always been guided by teachers about the right way to do something, this class proved to be different, with her teacher, Balan Nambiar, allowing students freedom to explore. “Instead, he guides us. Being a slow painter, I take my time and paint with full freedom,” says Diddee, whose five artworks, including crayon drawings, water colour paintings and pencil sketches,  dealing with trees and aqualife, are being presented at an exhibition at Alliance Franchise, Vasanth Nagar. 

The exhibition features 71 artworks of students, aged 8-14, from Nambiar’s art school, where training is imparted free of cost. “I have been continuously arranging exhibitions for students for many years. The kids will definitely have some doubts while selecting the theme and medium. They sometimes come to me for clarifications,” says Nambiar. Instead of making suggestions for the students to follow, he then iscusses the ideas and concepts they have in mind. “The compositions and colour varieties put up by these kids are noteworthy and make me proud,” he adds. 

Eleven-year-old Tara Srinivasan’s five paintings, made with oil pastel crayons, celebrate the colours blue and green. “I wanted to explore a combination of bright colours,” shares Srinivasan, who became an inspiration to her younger brother Rohan. He too joined the class and now, works of both of them are on display. 

Twenty children are  displaying paintings on themes like nature, home,  wildlife and more

The exhibition will be on till January 26 from 11am to 7pm.

