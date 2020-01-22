Conmen dupe cabbie of Rs 10 lakh for DeMon notes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbal police on Monday arrested a gang of four for allegedly cheating a cab driver on the pretext of exchanging demonetised currency worth Rs 1 crore for Rs 10 lakh. Police also seized the demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The victim, Nagaraj D M (52), stated in his complaint that he had met one Rajendra at a Indira Canteen in Malleswaram on November 2019. Rajendra convinced Nagaraj that he can make easy money by investing in demonetised notes and later exchange it with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a profitable amount. The accused also mentioned about knowing a few “businessmen” who deal with such investments, the complainant said.Following an investigation, the police arrested Rajendra and three of his associates – Suresh, Shanavaz and Sathish.