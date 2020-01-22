Family affair with running

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many out there looking for inspiration to start working out and exercising. Engineering student Tanmai Darshan, 22, was no different except that the lad found his inspiration right at home, with his maternal grandfather being an active runner. Fitness seems to run in the veins of this family. On January 19, Tanmai, his father Darshan Jain and grandfather YS Rajendra Kumar completed the 42.2 km TATA Mumbai full marathon.

Interestingly, Jain’s wife, who has also participated in various 5 and 10K runs, is the one who gets credit for this feat. “She inspired us,” says Jain, a 51-year-old businessman who has been running for seven years. “My father, son and I have been participating in different marathons since 2014. We’ve participated in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. In Bengaluru, we have covered Shriram Properties Bengaluru half marathon 21.1 km, TCS 10K and Bengaluru Ultra Marathon,” he added.

The trio trains every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with Jayanagar Jaguar Runner’s Club, with customised plans for each, based on their individual speed and fitness levels. Jain explains, “This includes warm up, stretches and a 12-30km run.”It may seem hard to believe but 79-year-old Kumar began running only five years ago. “I have been practising yogasana and pranayama for the last 30 years. When I was 74, my son asked me to join him for running. I thought he was joking!,” exclaims Kumar, who was eventually bitten by the curiosity bug. Though running was initially difficult, his love for health and fitness trumped everything else.

Such is the septuagenarian’s story, that many of his peers too joined runners club. This camaraderie is one of the biggest advantages of running, he says. “Thousands ran in the last marathon and we always greet one another while running past. Everyone is happy and active,” he shares, adding, “However, now my daughter-in-law is not that active in running, because the family already has three runners.”

Word of caution

One needs to train before participating in any strenuous activity, says Dr Jayateerth Kulkarni, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road. “Else, one could suffer from sprains or inflammation of muscles and tendons,” Kulkarni adds. Agrees Dr Sreekanth B Shetty, head, interventional cardiology, Sakra World Hospital, who says, marathons can lead to clot formation in coronary arteries, leading to heart attack.