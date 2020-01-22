Fun, festivities, fervour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Republic Day falling on a Sunday, hotels are putting out themed brunches for Bengalureans. In addition to flag hoisting ceremonies that are being held across the city, here’s what else you can do, thanks to chefs who have been putting on their thinking caps. Tri-coloured dishes from different states are being prepared, in an attempt to put forth on the table authentic flavours.

Take, for instance, the ‘Patriotic Feast’, a specially-curated tri-coloured brunch which is being put together by the chefs of One Atria Café, Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road, to celebrate the nation’s Republic Day. On the other end, the maharajas of Rasovara, Vittal Mallya Road will be delving into centuries-old recipes. And the brunch at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru, Race Course Hotel will reflect the tricolour theme with a variety of delicacies. Other places offering a traditional buffet are FEAST, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, and MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road.

Art and Culture

Indie-classic Bash

Bask in the spirit of being Indian as you party with a specially-curated brunch menu. Adding to that rock to the beats of ‘MAUSAM’ as they bring together some all-time Indie classics. Where: Fox In The Field, Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield When: January 24

Ride to Ec-Thattekere

Celebrate Republic Day through a ride to EC-THATTEKERE. What better occasion to re-start one’s cycling habit! Where: ICYCLE.in Studio, Basaweshwara Nagar

When: January 26

Storytelling Workshop

This Republic Day, attend a series of activities that will start with a storytelling session on some real life super heroes of India. Kids will be introduced to the idea of Republic Day. Where: Cforcat Early Years, Marathahalli When: January 25

Jai Hind Bash

Enjoy a music bash by DJ Ronnie and DJ Ansh. Where: Loft 38, Indiranagar When: January 26

Fest and Night Market

This Republic Day experience Flea, Food & Fun at pocket friendly prices. Where: The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road When: January 26

floral fest

To commemorate the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, this year’s flower show at Lalbagh revolves around his life and achievements. From a floral replica of the Chicago Memorial to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and a replica of the late monk himself, the intricate creations comprise over five lakh flowers. Also part of the 211th flower show are a documentary screening and a book exhibition by Ramakrishna Math.