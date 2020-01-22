Home Cities Bengaluru

Fun, festivities, fervour

With Republic Day falling on a Sunday, hotels are putting out themed brunches for Bengalureans.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Republic Day falling on a Sunday, hotels are putting out themed brunches for Bengalureans. In addition to flag hoisting ceremonies that are being held across the city,  here’s what else you can do, thanks to chefs who have been putting on their thinking caps. Tri-coloured dishes from different states are being prepared, in an attempt to put forth on the table authentic flavours.

Take, for instance, the ‘Patriotic Feast’, a specially-curated tri-coloured brunch which is being put together by the chefs of One Atria Café, Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road, to celebrate the nation’s Republic Day. On the other end, the maharajas of Rasovara, Vittal Mallya Road will be delving into centuries-old recipes. And the brunch at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru, Race Course Hotel will reflect the tricolour theme with a variety of delicacies. Other places offering a traditional buffet are FEAST, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, and MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road.  

Art and Culture 

Indie-classic Bash
Bask in the spirit of being Indian as you party with a specially-curated brunch menu. Adding to that rock to the beats of ‘MAUSAM’ as they bring together some all-time Indie classics. Where:  Fox In The Field, Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield When: January 24

Ride to Ec-Thattekere
Celebrate Republic Day through a ride to EC-THATTEKERE. What better occasion to re-start one’s cycling habit! Where: ICYCLE.in Studio, Basaweshwara Nagar 
When: January 26

Storytelling Workshop
This Republic Day, attend a series of activities that will start with a storytelling session on some real life super heroes of India. Kids will be introduced to the idea of Republic Day. Where: Cforcat Early Years, Marathahalli When: January 25

Jai Hind Bash
Enjoy a music bash by DJ Ronnie and DJ Ansh.  Where: Loft 38, Indiranagar When: January 26

Fest and Night Market
This Republic Day experience Flea, Food & Fun at pocket friendly prices. Where: The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road When: January 26

floral fest
To commemorate the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, this year’s flower show at Lalbagh revolves around his life and achievements. From a floral replica of the Chicago Memorial to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and a replica of the late monk himself, the intricate creations comprise over five lakh flowers. Also part of the 211th flower show are a documentary screening and a book exhibition by Ramakrishna Math.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp