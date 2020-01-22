Gang robs cabbie at gunpoint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a disturbing incident, a six-member gang held a private company’s cab driver at gunpoint, and robbed his valuables, cash and vehicle. Gang members then attacked two policemen who tried chasing them down, and wielded the gun at them before escaping.

The incident - probably the first instance in the city where attackers used a gun to force a victim to part with valuables - took place in Soladevanahalli near Peenya in the wee hours of Tuesday. A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

The injured are cab driver Girish K V, 30, who works with a private e-commerce company, and constables Srinivas A G and Siddalinga Murthy, attached to Soladevanahalli police station. A senior police officer from Peenya police station said that at 1.30 am, the gang followed Girish in their SUV and on two bikes. They stopped his cab and threatened him with a country-made pistol. The gang robbed him of `16,500 in cash and his mobile phone, and then drove away with his cab. Girish raised an alarm, but the gang assaulted him before fleeing the spot. A few passersby who heard Girish’s screams for help came to his rescue, but the gang had already left.

They alerted Soladevanahalli police, and the two policemen appeared on the scene and chased the SUV on Hesaraghatta Road. They managed to catch up with the cab, but the gang assaulted the duo and escaped. Girish and the two officers sustained minor injuries, and were discharged from a private hospital on Tuesday morning.

Girish, a resident of Gangondanahalli, was returning home after dropping employees. He was driving a Maruti Swift Dzire, and had slowed down at a speed breaker, when the gang intercepted him. Before he could react, two of the bike-borne accused pulled him out of the car, while another reportedly held the pistol to his head. Based on Girish’s complaint, a case of dacoity has been registered.