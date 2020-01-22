HC notice over criminalisation of begging

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and Centre in connection with a public interest litigation that questioned the legality of provisions of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act 1975 that criminalises begging. A division bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar heard the PIL filed by the Peoples’ Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka.

Contending that criminalising begging is a violation of Articles 14, 19, 21 and 20(2) of the Constitution, the petitioner urged the court to issue directions to the state to retain receiving centres and relief centres (beggary homes), constituted under Section 7 and 8 of the Act as voluntary and people-friendly institutions. The petitioner sought directions for the improvement of living conditions in beggary homes and other relief toward the upliftment of such people. They also expressed concern over the living conditions of beggars in homeless shelters throughout Karnataka and sought the implementation of the operational guidelines of Scheme of Shelters for Urban Homeless issued by the central government.

The petitioner also urged that the court issue directions to conduct an audit of the expenditure of the Beggary Cess collected under Section 31 of the Act and also direct the state and centre to grant pensions, open shelters and community kitchens, provide health services and livelihood support to the destitute in Karnataka. There is no mechanism for providing legal aid to poor and aged people under the Act. It also does not address the socio-economic basis for begging, which is contrary to international human rights law, the PIL said.