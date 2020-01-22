Ladies special: Money matters made simpler

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What could the possible fiscal deficit number be? How is the slowdown likely to affect this figure? What is the present situation of the stock market? Ahead of the Union Budget on February 1, these were the questions raised by a group of women who attended pre-budget discussion, with their mentor Bishnu Dhanuka explaining the possible outcomes.

Celebrity nutritionist Shalini Manglani admits that she grew up not being able to participate in conversations about politics and economics.

"Even as a student of commerce, I was intimidated by the subject. My father would force me to watch the budget so I understood a little bit. But now, with these sessions, it has been de-mystified, and is a statement of accounts like any other – a method by which the year ahead is planned in terms of expenses and income but at the level of a country," she says.

Now, looking back, Manglani can’t imagine why it felt so alien. She now makes it her “duty” to help as many people around her become aware of these matters, so that no one else is afraid to participate in conversations related to current affairs.

She adds, "Mr Dhanuka also spoke about different companies and investment opportunities, which, until four years ago I knew nothing of. Wealth creation was a fancy word. Today, I understand it. Every woman has to know how to put her money to work so she wakes up richer each morning."

Agrees on Tanya Ghorpade, who started attending these sessions about a year-and-a-half ago. She points out that the pre-budget session was simplified to an extent that anyone could understand it. “We’re able to analyse it now, and get a complete picture,” says Ghorpade, who has also been investing in the stock market after learning through the sessions. Often, she attends annual general body meetings of companies to further her interest. “Other attendees too are very generous with their knowledge and are always ready to help out,” she says.

Dhanuka started Millennium Mams' 27 years ago in Kolkata, in an attempt to help homemakers in particular make wise investments. He says the idea of these sessions is to simplify financial matters and to ensure women are involved in what’s happening.

While he feels women have become more aware of the financial scene over the years, he rues that not enough women save and plan for the future. During the two-day sessions that Dhanuka conducts a couple of times a year, he urges women to follow Warren Buffett’s investment principles.

"With the rising inflation levels, there’s no point in putting away money in an FD. Investing in the stock market is a science , and I have been teaching homemakers the need to do so," says Dhanuka, who post his visit to the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha last year, returned, reassured about his investment principles.

"When I asked Ajit Jain (vice chairman of Insurance Operations for Berkshire Hathaway) if he had any message for my students, he said 'Have faith and never sell,' which is exactly what I advise them," he adds.