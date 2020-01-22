Lesson in civics made fun 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Equality, liberty, fraternity. What do these mean? What is secular, socialist and republic? In a session, that will be facilitated by Poornima Hatti, a lawyer and mother, young Bengalureans (over the age of 9) will attempt to understand these words and concepts that are being used more than ever before. “We want to demystify the idea of the Constitution being a high-level document that is either discussed by adults or in courts. While youngsters may not be able to relate to the freedom struggle, we want them to understand some

fundamental concepts,” says Hatti, who, along with the founder of Lightroom Bookstore, Aashti Mudnani, will be organising a session, Looking at it Constitutionally on January 25. The duo felt it only apt that the session be organised on the eve of the day the Constitution came into effect. “The idea is to talk about what a Constitution means, and walk participants through the preamble of the Indian Consititon and share some bits of history.

We will touch upon issues of untouchability, freedom of speech, equality among others. It’s going to be an interactive session with photographs, music and poster-making,” she says, about the session which is targetted at an 8 – 12 age group. “The idea is to make the Constitution relevant to this age group,” says Hatti, who is doing something on these lines for children for the first time, but has previously lectured at the National Law School of India.

Mudnani points out that they are steering clear of the happenings in the city and country, and instead focussing on an objective session. The session will conclude with a short Q & A session with senior editor Bijal Vachharajani and a poster-making session which will be facilitated by an illustrator from Pratham Books. Here, children will be given terms from the Constitution, based on which they will design creatives.

Looking at it Constitutionally will be held on January 25, at 11am. To register, call: 25460466 or email: lightroombookstore@gmail.com