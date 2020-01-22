Home Cities Bengaluru

Lesson in civics made fun 

This workshop ahead of Republic Day aims to throw light on words and ideas from the Constitution that are frequently used

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Poornima Hatti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Equality, liberty, fraternity. What do these mean? What is secular, socialist and republic? In a session, that will be facilitated by Poornima Hatti, a lawyer and mother, young Bengalureans (over the age of 9) will attempt to understand these words and concepts that are being used more than ever before. “We want to demystify the idea of the Constitution being a high-level document that is either discussed by adults or in courts. While youngsters may not be able to relate to the freedom struggle, we want them to understand some 

fundamental concepts,” says Hatti, who, along with the founder of Lightroom Bookstore, Aashti Mudnani, will be organising a session, Looking at it Constitutionally on January 25. The duo felt it only apt that the session be organised on the eve of the day the Constitution came into effect. “The idea is to talk about what a Constitution means, and walk participants through the preamble of the Indian Consititon and share some bits of history.

We will touch upon issues of untouchability, freedom of speech, equality among others. It’s going to be an interactive session with photographs, music and poster-making,” she says, about the session which is targetted at an 8 – 12 age group. “The idea is to make the Constitution relevant to this age group,” says Hatti, who is doing something on these lines for children for the first time, but has previously lectured at the National Law School of India. 

Mudnani points out that they are steering clear of the happenings in the city and country, and instead focussing on an objective session. The session will conclude with a short Q & A session with senior editor Bijal Vachharajani and a poster-making session which will be facilitated by an illustrator from Pratham Books. Here, children will be given terms from the Constitution, based on which they will design creatives. 

Looking at it Constitutionally will be held on January 25, at 11am. To register, call: 25460466 or email: lightroombookstore@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp