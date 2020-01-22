Many voices, one stage

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every storyteller craves for one thing: A good listener. And now, Bengalureans will get a chance to have not one, not two, but six theatre artistes listen to their story, and enact it back to them. For the uninitiated, playback theatre is an improvisational form of community-theatre that invites real-life, first-person stories from the audience, which is then played back through metaphors, poetry, music or by enacting the act itself.

This kind of theatre, founded in 1975 by Jonathan Fox and Jo Salas, has its roots in psychodrama and community theatre. City-based theatre group citylamp Playback Theatre will be carrying out a similar performance at The Courtyard Community Cafe on January 24.

The theme, this time, is Sites of Resistance, where the audience can share some of their experiences towards resisting something that they felt was unjust. Deepthi Bhaskar, Vivek Purushothaman, Laxmi Priya, Akash Narendran, Rashmi Ravikumar and Angela Melanie Rego are the artistes who will be taking to stage for this. “The current political situation is so stressful that so many people are resisting it by taking part in protests or by actively vocalising their opinion. These people have so many stories to share. We want to show them what their stories look like by enacting it to them,” says Priya, who has been performing for 10 years.

The stories won’t be limited to just protest instances; participants are also free to share other anecdotes of resistance and struggle. But how does one enact a story they are hearing for the first time? Priya, 26, explains with an example, “If someone is talking about their growth being halted then we would show it by using metaphor like that of sapling being crushed, which will depict the story.” Sites of Resistance by

citylamp Playback Theatre will be performing at The Courtyard Community Cafe on January 24, 7:15 onwards