Parents oppose school taking their wards to Vivekadeepini programme

A group of parents protested against a private school in Jyothipuram Layout, where their children study, on Monday, as their children were taken for a Vivekadeepini programme held on Palace Grounds on

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of parents protested against a private school in Jyothipuram Layout, where their children study, on Monday, as their children were taken for a Vivekadeepini programme held on Palace Grounds on Saturday. The parents claimed that the school informed them that their children were being taken for a field trip, but instead, they were taken for the programme, which had Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. The parents have submitted a memorandum to the block education officer (BEO) in KR Puram. They said that it was a political event and wanted action initiated against the principal. 

“The police were deployed until the protest was over but no FIR was filed,” said a senior police official. The matter was settled later when the BEO intervened and the school clarified that the students were invited to learn about Shankaracharya and it was not a political event. “The event was not conducted by a political party but was on Shankaracharya’s shlokas and work. The government had asked schools to send interested students and several schools, including this one, sent students to take part in it. Parents said that the school did not inform them that the Home Minister and CM were participating. The school, however, clarified that they were unaware of the dignitaries participating in the event. There was nothing spoken on the lines of politics, religion or caste at the event,”said BEO Hanumantharayappa. 

He added that someone had misguided them and that the issue was resolved. Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar was unavailable for comment.

