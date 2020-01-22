Penning a story of hope and recovery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Written by Savi Sharma, Stories We Never Tell is a contemporary fiction stories that talks about moments often left unsaid. The book deals with aspects of mental health along with pressures inflicted on the younger generation and dwells deeper into the lives of two characters who face their set of challenges. As their stories intersect, their lives change in an unexpected manner.

Pic: Pandarinath B

The author, who was in the city for the launch of the book, told CE how her journey into writing began with reading novels during her days in college. “It was during my finals of the chartered accountant course that I finished writing my first book Silent Love, which I felt could be better and remained unpublished. I realised that I’m not made to write numbers and I decided to work on Everyone Has A Story in 2015, which was my first book to be published and it took six months to finish,” she revealed.

Her personal story also found its way into her first book, where the character Meera is a human resource manager who wants to write stories. The character of Kabir, a cafe manager, too was inspired by a cafe manager in Surat, who worked at an eatery where the author would pen her stories. His passion towards his job couldn’t miss the author’s eye.

Her latest book, Stories We Never Tell, she says, is a story of light hope and recovery. “Despite darkness and destruction, there’s always a ray of hope, which one needs to keep in mind,” she adds. According to her, there are writers like Paulo Coelho and Marcus Jones who are writing books that address mental health issues, just like her book does. “People are not clear about their values, especially youngsters who aren’t sure of what they want to do. If you’re not clear about your values, then you are bound to be lost. Only when we have the clarity of what we want from life is when the outside world can’t affect us,” she explains.

A fan of mythology, she also reads books by Devdutt Pattanaik and spiritual books like the Bhagavad Gita. “I try reading a variety of books and I always feel that when you read a book, it should carry a message. As an author, one should know the value of words and when you conclude the book, you should get something to learn in return,” says Sharma.