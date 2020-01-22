Schools against govt circular on salary hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has opposed the recent circular mandating it to pay 6th Pay Commission salary to teachers and staffers.

In a letter to Umashankar, principal secretary to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, on Tuesday, the association said such an order will cause financial burden on private unaided schools as they are not allowed to increase their fees beyond 15% from the previous academic year for existing students.

“Private unaided budget schools provide affordable education across the state for the poor, economically weaker sections, underprivileged and backward classes of society. This circular will require huge finances that will put the management in hardship and budget schools may not be able to fulfil your department’s directions,” said Shashi Kumar, general secretary, KAMS, in the letter.

“We request you to pass an order to either increase the tuition fees by 200-400 per cent. Till then, we request you to withdraw the 6th Pay Commission circular,” Kumar added in the letter.