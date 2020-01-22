‘Simba has made me calmer and helps me take a more relaxed approach’

Puneeth Reddy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Simba entered my life close to a year ago and he was as a gift from my friends, which was nothing short of precious. Simba is my one -year-old Siberian Husky whose presence I cherish without a doubt. When someone would ask me whether there is a fixed routine both of us share and love, I simply cannot limit it to a single instance because we enjoy each other’s company even if it’s for little moments.

Coming to his behaviour, there are two sides to it – his hyper activeness is something I love and hate at the same time, as it depends on the situation. I love and hate his hyper activeness depending upon on what the situation is. I encourage people to keep pets, as they provide us with companionship and emotional support. They reduce our stress levels, drive away the sense of loneliness and help us increase our social activities. In my case, Simba has really changed my attitude towards pets. He made me calmer and helps me take a more relaxed approach on a daily basis.

My biggest worry before getting a pet was the uncertainty of giving time but with Simba that has changed. I make sure to give him a part of my day and that has resolved the worry altogether. The only challenge I did face was during his initial toilet training days which was quite a task. But in the end, memories of Simba have only been ones with happiness which is something I value.The author is the director at Deepsounds Hospitality