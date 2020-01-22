The unwanted romanticisation of rural life

Hriday Ranjan By

BENGALURU: Two decades ago, I wasn’t even aware of the word ‘weekend’. My school used to remain open on Saturdays. Both my parents were government employees who went to their offices on Saturdays. The concept of weekends was introduced to us like a government five-year plan. It began with government offices declaring second Saturdays off, followed by ‘Saturday – half day’, till the government considered us all worthy of having two days off to ourselves in a week! It was only as I began to work, that the concept of a weekend began to dawn on me.

In Dr Seuss’ legendary story How the Grinch Stole Christmas, he talks about a grumpy creature who conspires to end Christmas festivities. If Dr Seuss was alive today, he would write a sequel – ‘How the Mall stole the Weekend’. Malls are built and designed to trap you in for an entire day. You might decide to walk in for a quick visit. But to paraphrase The Eagles - you can walk in anytime you like, but you can’t quickly leave! You first find a parking spot, and then memorise the spot where you parked your vehicle.

Which results in a Matrix-style equation in your head – Basement 3/K78Q34. You might want to grab a quick bite and leave, but the food counters are all located on the top floor. As you walk there, you must fight off the temptation of shiny lights and supermodels challenging you to purchase from their stores. Shops advertising the latest innovations in clothes, jewellery, watches, and detergent powder. When you finally reach the top floor, you are a different person. Your bank account has witnessed a sharp dip, and you’re ready to eat anything – the cheese, the grease, the fried and the dyed.

As someone who grew up in urban areas, I was prone to romanticising life in rural India. The simplicity of life; the bond of families. A pure life uncorrupted by capitalism and EMIs. Where weekends do not exist, and life is a 7-day joyride. We as humans are firm believers in the grass being greener on the other side, even if we are ill-equipped to deal with rural life.

I learnt this lesson the hard way when I visited my cousins in rural Odisha. My cousin is considerably older to me, and his friends were all working, or ran their own businesses. On that day, they all got together and played cricket in one of the fields. The kind of game where the pitch is made of mud, but the match is highly competitive. After a game of cricket, it was decided that they would all go to bathe, followed by a lunch that would be cooked by them together.

Coming from a city, I found all of it wonderful. How connected to nature, I thought! How wonderfully intact are the bonds of family and friends! While my mind was swimming in such thoughts, I joined them to bathe in the river. Before I knew it, the ground below my feet began to slip. I lost my footing, and began to flap my arms wildly. My cousin’s friends got together, rescued me, and took me safely to the shore.

As I caught my breath on the shore, I realised that in spite of the traffic, the noise and the grime, I am much more comfortable in urban settings. I’d gladly eat all the junk on the top floor, and while away my time walking like a zombie from store to store. To paraphrase another quote – Mall is beautiful!

The author is a writer and comedian.