Home Cities Bengaluru

The unwanted romanticisation of rural life

Two decades ago, I wasn’t even aware of the word ‘weekend’. My school used to remain open on Saturdays.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two decades ago, I wasn’t even aware of the word ‘weekend’. My school used to remain open on Saturdays. Both my parents were government employees who went to their offices on Saturdays. The concept of weekends was introduced to us like a government five-year plan. It began with government offices declaring second Saturdays off, followed by ‘Saturday – half day’, till the government considered us all worthy of having two days off to ourselves in a week! It was only as I began to work, that the concept of a weekend began to dawn on me. 

In Dr Seuss’ legendary story How the Grinch Stole Christmas, he talks about a grumpy creature who conspires to end Christmas festivities. If Dr Seuss was alive today, he would write a sequel – ‘How the Mall stole the Weekend’. Malls are built and designed to trap you in for an entire day. You might decide to walk in for a quick visit. But to paraphrase The Eagles - you can walk in anytime you like, but you can’t quickly leave! You first find a parking spot, and then memorise the spot where you parked your vehicle.

Hriday Ranjan

Which results in a Matrix-style equation in your head – Basement 3/K78Q34. You might want to grab a quick bite and leave, but the food counters are all located on the top floor. As you walk there, you must fight off the temptation of shiny lights and supermodels challenging you to purchase from their stores. Shops advertising the latest innovations in clothes, jewellery, watches, and detergent powder. When you finally reach the top floor, you are a different person. Your bank account has witnessed a sharp dip, and you’re ready to eat anything – the cheese, the grease, the fried and the dyed. 

As someone who grew up in urban areas, I was prone to romanticising life in rural India. The simplicity of life; the bond of families. A pure life uncorrupted by capitalism and EMIs. Where weekends do not exist, and life is a 7-day joyride. We as humans are firm believers in the grass being greener on the other side, even if we are ill-equipped to deal with rural life.

I learnt this lesson the hard way when I visited my cousins in rural Odisha. My cousin is considerably older to me, and his friends were all working, or ran their own businesses. On that day, they all got together and played cricket in one of the fields. The kind of game where the pitch is made of mud, but the match is highly competitive. After a game of cricket, it was decided that they would all go to bathe, followed by a lunch that would be cooked by them together. 

Coming from a city, I found all of it wonderful. How connected to nature, I thought! How wonderfully intact are the bonds of family and friends! While my mind was swimming in such thoughts, I joined them to bathe in the river. Before I knew it, the ground below my feet began to slip. I lost my footing, and began to flap my arms wildly. My cousin’s friends got together, rescued me, and took me safely to the shore. 
As I caught my breath on the shore, I realised that in spite of the traffic, the noise and the grime, I am much more comfortable in urban settings. I’d gladly eat all the junk on the top floor, and while away my time walking like a zombie from store to store. To paraphrase another quote – Mall is beautiful! 
The author is a writer and comedian.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp