Thief breaks into church, flees with donation box

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Kengeri Satellite Town when staff members, on Tuesday morning, saw that the premises had been ransacked. They immediately alerted the police. Initially, while the staff feared that the church had been desecrated, police verified CCTV camera footage and came to the conclusion that it was a case of theft. The thief, after entering the church through a window, had managed to escape with the donation box. However, in an effort to find the donation box, the thief destroyed the tabernacle and had thrown the Holy Communion down.

The incident took place on Monday night between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am. The Kengeri police said that when the incident came to light, church staff alleged that unknown miscreants were behind the crime, and that it was an intentional attack carried out in an attempt to target the community.

A police officer said, “Initially, it was suspected that a group of people might have been behind the incident. But when CCTV camera footage was analysed, we realised that a single thief had come in through a window and ransacked the church. He managed to escape with the donation box. In the footage, we could see that he (thief) did not cover his face. He entered the church at 11.30 pm, and stayed there till 12.30 am.”Kengeri police have launched a manhunt for the miscreant.