Home Cities Bengaluru

Thief breaks into church, flees with donation box

Miscreant ransacks premises; Kengeri police launch manhunt 

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns clean up the Saint Francis of Assisi Church after a theft | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Kengeri Satellite Town when staff members, on Tuesday morning, saw that the premises had been ransacked. They immediately alerted the police. Initially, while the staff feared that the church had been desecrated, police verified CCTV camera footage and came to the conclusion that it was a case of theft. The thief, after entering the church through a window, had managed to escape with the donation box. However, in an effort to find the donation box, the thief destroyed the tabernacle and had thrown the Holy Communion down. 

The incident took place on Monday night between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am. The Kengeri police said that when the incident came to light, church staff alleged that unknown miscreants were behind the crime, and that it was an intentional attack carried out in an attempt to target the community.  

A police officer said, “Initially, it was suspected that a group of people might have been behind the incident. But when CCTV camera footage was analysed, we realised that a single thief had come in through a window and ransacked the church. He managed to escape with the donation box. In the footage, we could see that he (thief) did not cover his face. He entered the church at 11.30 pm, and stayed there till 12.30 am.”Kengeri police have launched a manhunt for the miscreant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp