Women riders come out in support of martyred jawans

BENGALURU: By women, of women, for women. This is the mantra followed by Harshini Venkatesh, a biker and co-founder of She for Society, a social service enterprise to help in women empowerment. On Sunday, Republic Day, around 120 women bikers will hit the streets of Bengaluru in tri-coloured outfits, an attempt to represent the strength of unity. In addition, they are riding for a cause – to help the families of martyred army jawans, at the Women Bikers Parade 2020.

Venkatesh has been planning this rally for the last two months, and admits that bringing the bikers together was a challenge. However, once that was finalised, she required to finalise the families in need of assistance. With the help of the Mysore Sainik Board, Venkatesh was able to connect with families. “We are felicitating six army families, out of which two of them are cancer patients in Bengaluru. Two other families are from Mysuru and another from Kodagu. One of the other families we are helping includes a single parent in need of money for educational expenses,” she says, adding the families will be given an amount of `50,000 each.

The ride will be flagged off at Freedom Park, and will conclude at Pebbles, Palace Grounds. The streets will wear a colourful look with pillion riders holding up the national flag in the spirit of patriotism. According to Venkatesh, Bengaluru has a growing population of women bikers. While some ride motorcycles as a hobby, some have turned it into their passion and way of life by taking part in races, adventure touring and off-roading.

“At least 15 Bengaluru-based women bikers who are participating have ridden their bikes on some of the toughest terrains and completed long distance rides - Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Kanyakumari, and Kashmir. One common denominator is the spirit of adventure, love for motorcycles and travel and the sense of freedom. These women are tough, be it riding through snow storms or sub-zero temperature, high altitudes of the Himalayas or riding incredibly long distances come rain or shine solo. They love a good challenge like this one,” she says.

While bikers usually get on the roads for long rides and fun, this time they will be participating in support of a cause. “Along with an adrenaline rush, we also want bikers to feel a sense of unity and render our support in our way,” she says.