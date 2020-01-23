Home Cities Bengaluru

All-breed canine competition to be held in Bengaluru

The 50th edition of the Grand All Breeds Championship will be held from January 25 - 26 at Jayamahal Palace Hotel in memory of Maharajkumari Vishalakshi Devi.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 50th edition of the Grand All Breeds Championship will be held from January 25 - 26 at Jayamahal Palace Hotel in memory of Maharajkumari Vishalakshi Devi. Organised by the Bangalore Canine Club, the show will feature over 500 dogs from 45 breeds with some rare breeds such as Afghan hounds, Tibetan Terrier, Maltese and Indian breeds and will be judged by a panel comprising international acclaimed judges Carmen Navarro Guisado from Spain and  Muneer Bin Jung from Hyderabad.  

Each breed enrolled in the competition is specified under a breed standard as per international norms. Judging will be on the basis of ‘confirmation’ where the judge will award the dog that appears to be closest to the breed standard. The competition will comprise seven classes in each breed according to the age group, namely ‘Best of Breed’ and ‘Best of Group’. The winners from these groups will further qualify for the ‘Best in Show’ category. The event will also focus on creating awareness on ‘Bred In India’ with a special prize for the best bred Indian canine and aims to encourage exhibitors to breed dogs within the country. A junior handling competition will also be held at the event, providing a platform for child handlers to exhibit their handling skills. The winner will be awarded with the best Junior Handler’s prize. 

