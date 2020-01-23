All the world’s a stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s 13-year-old theatre company, WeMove Theatre has come with its 16th production ‘Ond Second’, a Kannada play written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar.

The story revolves around a road accident and everything that happens before and after the said accident. The protagonist dissects every event that leads to the accident and tries to make a sense of the incident that changed his life completely. Once he gets a reality check of the occurrences of the incident, will he be able to digest the truth and live with it? One has to see the Play for the answers.

This Kannada performance is a one man show, has been adapted from a short story written by Chinese writer She Tei Xeng translated into Kannada as a short story by Gopala Krishna Pai.The play will be staged on Jan 29 at Ranga Shankara at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.bookmyshow.com