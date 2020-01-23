Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadi workers protest at Bengaluru against decision to begin LKG classes in government schools

One of their key demands was that LKG, UKG classes are started in anganwadis. They also demanded a hike in their wages from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 per month.

Published: 23rd January 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 10:40 PM

Representational image of an Anganwadi school

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anganwadi workers gathered in thousands from all districts of Karnataka at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, to protest against the government's decision to begin LKG, UKG classes in government schools.

They fear that they will lose their jobs, as they cater to children from ages 3 to 6.

"We get our wages once in three to four months and spend out of our pocket to purchase eggs, vegetables which do not get reimbursed immediately. The government does not even spend for vegetables to be given to children. It allocated money for vegetables only for pregnant and lactating women. However, this sum is a meagre Rs 2 per vegetable.

"We end up spending Rs 4,000 from our own pockets, taking loans from others. Children ask for vegetables. They cannot eat just sambar and rice," said Sumitra, one of the protestors from the Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Karyakartheyaru Mathu Sahayakara Federation.

They complained that the budget allocated to Women and Child department was not high on the priority list of the state government.

"We also want Rs 10,000 pension per month. At present, as part of National Pension System, Rs 150 is deducted from our salaries each month but that has not been deposited to those who are retired.

"Rs 50,000 has to be given in case of death but that has not happened either. We demand PF and ESI benefits. While teachers get earned leave or pay for doing election work at the booth level, we get nothing for the same," said Mahadevamma from Mysuru, adding that they were finding it difficult to educate their own kids and meet household expenses.

"The government does not provide good learning aids such as charts, pictures for teaching alphabets to anagwandis in rural areas," said Prathima.

They called off the strike at after K A Dayananda, director of Women and Child Development department assured them that their demands would be looked into one by one and a meeting will be called in the future with union representatives, department and Minister Shashikala Jolle.

