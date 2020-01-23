Home Cities Bengaluru

Back pain? Poor posture may be at fault

Did you know that way you sit while working can affect your health? People don’t maintain perfect posture all day.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Vaibhav Lokhande
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know that way you sit while working can affect your health? People don’t maintain perfect posture all day. They tend to slouch in one direction or another, put their chin on hands while reading and bend toward monitor. Long working hours in these position over  time can have a negative impact on your overall health. Development of poor body structure is common, which may lead to back and neck pain. You may also feel fatigue or gain weight, if proper body posture is not maintained. Poor ergonomics has also been linked to the development of various musculoskeletal disorder and increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

It is important to maintain a proper workplace ergonomic system. Workplace ergonomics is the designing of a workplace according to the worker’s capabilities and limitations. Poor ergonomics can be corrected with simple workplan and process.

How can ergonomic issues be corrected?
When it comes to prevention of poor ergonomics issues, equal contributions from an individual and the workplace is vital. Adhering to the various ergonomics programme is important. It is advisable to develop an evaluation programme to ensure that improvements are constantly made. Most of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) such as back injuries and carpal tunnel syndrome caused due to poor ergonomic can be prevented by practising the following:

 Understanding the jobs that cause injury or illness is important. One can do a research to identify specific tasks that contribute to pain  It is important to have workplace healthcare services available for employees at all times. This helps in early detection of health problems caused due to poor ergonomics Avoid repetition or lifting of heavy objects. Use mechanical lifting equipment instead It is recommended to implement educational programs for employees about ergonomic techniques that are designed to prevent and correct MSDs  One can also follow simple steps that encourage healthy working environment such as taking short breaks, adjusting height of working surfaces to reduce long reaches and awkward postures, provide ergonomic chairs, etc. The author is an associate consultant, physical medicine, rehabilitation  and sports medicine, Sakra World Hospital

Maintaining good posture
 Watch out for warning signs such as back pain
 Try to minimise the pressure on the neck and back. This can be avoided by taking breaks from sitting on a chair every half hour for two minutes. Stretch, stand, or walk
 Make sure your body is aligned while sitting and standing with the ground. One can perform regular exercises such as walking, swimming, or cycling. It is advisable to avoid high-heeled shoes and use supportive footwear
 Use of posture-friendly props and ergonomic office chairs to take off the strain and load off from the spine
 Limit your movements. If you are experiencing back pain and suffer from a fracture or other serious health problems

