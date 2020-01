Disruption in Cauvery water supply on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a shutdown of Cauvery water supply on January 23 in many parts of the City due to repair works to be undertaken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) at its pump houses at T.K.Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni, which transport Cauvery water from the Shiva Anaicut reservoir to the City. The pumps will not function from 6 am to 10 pm.

Water supply will be impacted in the following areas: Yeshwanthpur, Malleshwaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanth Nagar, Muthyalanagara, R T Nagar, Sanjay Nagar , Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharathi Nagar, Sudhamanagar, Palace Guttalhalli, Machalibetta , Frazer Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Chikkalalbagh, Gavipura, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturba Road, Madivala, Yelachenahalli, ISRO Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra, K.R.Market, Sampangiramanagar Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, BSK 2 and 3rd stage, Jayanagar, J.P. nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipura, Chamarapet, Padmanabhanagar, Hoskerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajapura, Janakiram layout, R.S.Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Domlur, B.T.M.Layout, C.L.R, Bapujinagar, Mysore road, Srirampura, Indiranagar 1sst stage, Srinagar, Halasuru, Shanthi Nagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, VV Puram and surrounding areas.