Home Cities Bengaluru

Find out who ordered demolition of Bellandur shanties: Karnataka HC on 'illegal immigrants' row

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar also passed an interim order restraining authorities from evicting the residents of shanties.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

The sheds near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital, are homes to people from the east. These sheds were demolished on Sunday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into which authority was responsible for the demolition of shanties on private land in Kariyammana Agrahara on Sunday.

Hearing a PIL filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar also passed an interim order restraining authorities from evicting the residents of shanties in Bellandur Ward. 

The bench made it clear that any action the BBMP takes against illegal occupants should be strictly in accordance with the law, under Section 321 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and directed the petitioner to implead the owner of the property as a respondent. 

The bench said that the issue started with the police issuing a notice to property owner Chetan (Babu) but the demolition was initiated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. 

BBMP counsel KN Puttegowda, however, informed the court that BBMP officials had not ordered the demolition.

No BBMP officials were present at the spot, he said. The bench also issued notice to the chief secretary, principal secretaries to the departments of home and housing, police commissioner, Marathahalli police inspector and BBMP. 

The bench directed the state to produce the file containing the notice issued by the police.

It also directed Marathahalli police inspector to file objections explaining the source of the statutory provision under which notice was issued to Chetan and also on what basis he had stated that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were living on the property in question.  

The bench directed the BBMP and Marathahalli AEE to file statements about which agency demolished the structures, and the local police officer should make it clear as to what transpired. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP Bellandur Shanties Demolition
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp