Flour and fabulous 

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With each passing day, Bengalureans seem to be taking a sharp turn towards eating clean. This isn’t just limited to homemade food, with people looking for healthy alternatives while eating out too. This would explain the use of ‘alternative flours’ in food items consumed by vegans and those who are lactose-intolerant or prefer gluten-free products.

“Flours like sorghum, coconut, tapioca, banana and other such varieties are ideal for food allergies and those suffering from food intolerance. They help in blood sugar regulation, and thus, this is a better alternative for people with insulin resistance and diabetes,” says Dr Arwa Hussain, head nutritionist, RESET Bangalore. These flours are also nutrient-dense foods. “They have a high amount of fibre, which helps in digestion and also acts as a pre-biotic. Sattu and quinoa are rich in protein and versatile,” she says.

Chefs too seem to be fans of these alternative flours, citing their ability to enhance food quality and texture, while also bringing out its own taste. “Guests love buckwheat chapatti, barley chapatti, rye bread, almond flour muffins, and pasta from buckwheat,” says Gaurav Anand, executive chef, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway.

Aakash Tyagi, chef at Raahi, talks about how flour varieties are sometimes used for different cuisines. “Ragi is used in Kannada cuisine, while Bajra roti is a staple part of the Rajasthani thaali. Sattu is mostly used in Bihar. Sattu sherbet is an anti-heat supplement consumed in East India,” he says. Palate wise, these flours have a nutty taste compared to the bland wheat flour, due to less starch present in them. “Water chestnut flour gives a crispy texture when fried at the right temperature. It tastes much better than cornflour,” he adds.

Most of these flours are readily available in the market, says chef Manu Nair, Ministry of Barbeque, while Raahi sources ragi and millet flour, from local NGOs like Kaulige Foods and Sahaja Organics. “We also prepare Sattu aata in-house by roasting Chanda dal and a few grains,” says Tyagi.Chef Kanakadri, Go Native, explains that traditional dishes can come with different flours, like red rice, black rice, chestnut, etc. Daniel Koshy, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, agrees and adds, “You can decide which alternative flour best meets your needs. This would depend on what you’re looking for – a lower-calorie banana bread, higher protein pancake and so on.”