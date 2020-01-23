HC: Don’t insist on online applications

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to direct the authorities concerned to consider physical applications for the issue of certificates of disability.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Chandrashekar Puttappa.

The PIL sought the intervention of the Court stating that people with disabilities were compelled to submit online applications to obtain the certificate which was causing inconvenience to applicants.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the process of applying for disability certificates online takes over a month and those who have no access to computers are being deprived of the certificate. Constitute Mental Health Authority , govt directed The division bench has also directed the state government to constitute the State Mental Authority under the Mental Health Care Act within a month. Mental Health Review Boards should be formed within two months of the constitution of the Mental Health Authority.