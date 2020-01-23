How do you keep your employees motivated? 

By Express News Service

The key to motivating employees, especially for a startup and non-profit organisation, is making them realise the sense of mission and the purpose of their work. The value congruence and the sense of meaningfulness of doing something good and adding value to the world and the kind of significant impact they are making to the organisation and society at large keeps them engaged, optimistic and motivated.

We further reward performance based on meeting certain goals and recognise them by earning a ‘badge’; for committing to certain tasks. Recognition serves a worthwhile purpose and it confirms they are doing the right thing and encourages them to keep doing it.

The act of giving recognition makes the receiver feel good, thanks to the hit of dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter. We focus equally on intrinsic rewards with the meaningfulness of work as well as extrinsic rewards. Apart from regular rewards and weekly recognition rituals, we encourage employees to lead and infuse a sense of ownership which gives them a sense of belongingness and keeps them motivated. - Sonam Khurana, founder, HelpDonate.in

One of the simplest ways to incentivise employees is to follow a strict feedback mechanism in order to reward the employees for their work achievements, which include on-time work deliveries, innovative ideas,constant self-improvement, and so on. Acknowledgement is another tool for employee retention here as it boosts confidence and helps the them work towards achieving collective organisational goals. Also, it makes them feel included in big decisions and committed to work. A friendly work environment can increase team spirits and stronger results. Words of encouragement can do wonders when the employees are feeling less motivated as it gives them a sudden rush of excitement and that’s no less than any form of compensation. I believe in building leadership skills in employees. It helps when the business is rapidly expanding and by doing so, employees get a room to grow. We must think about which of our employees could be a good fit for our management roles there. - Amit Sharma, founder, CEO, eExpedise Healthcare

We realise startup careers are time-intensive, and so we offer a ‘Predictable Time Off’ wherein employees are expected to leave office at 5pm sharp once a week on a day of their choice. This, so that they can do anything they choose. This enforces a break from the work pressures. We also have various events/outings with the team and their families – usually the kind that involve bonding activities, such as going on a day hike in Lonavala, or a day at Imagica, or forming teams and competing at paintball in Della or laser tag and bowling at Smaash. We maintain an open-door policy for mentorship and supporting the team to achieve their goals. The last Friday of each month, we have an open town hall session, where all

employees, down to the packaging and filling staff at the warehouse, get to talk freely about their experiences with the entire team – and our goal from that is learning from that and supporting more positive experiences while mitigating negative ones.

We don’t believe in micromanaging or second-guessing. We don’t berate first time mistakes – we are a startup, and mistakes will happen – what is emphasised is learning rapidly, fixing it rapidly, and growing from it rapidly. We realise the importance of preventing burnouts among employees and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We think of our team as one big family, and encourage them to think the same, and so for various events, we encourage bringing their plus-ones, or families, so that boundary is erased. -Bhuman Dani, co-founder, The Good life company