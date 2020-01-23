Home Cities Bengaluru

Risers Accelerators to fund women’s safety startups

Risers Accelerators, a group of 35 entrepreneurs based in New Delhi, announced that it would fund start-ups across the country working in the women safety space.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Risers Accelerators, a group of 35 entrepreneurs based in New Delhi, announced that it would fund start-ups across the country working in the women safety space. The group said that an initial funding of `2 crore will be provided to start-ups, which have innovative technology based business model for women safety. The funding amount may increase considering the scale and scope of the product and service, it added.

The funding firm said that social issues like women safety is a rising concern in cities and in times like these, technology could be a huge saviour. “Reading about gory offences against women has made us think for weeks. We wanted to play a role in ensuring that women safety should be the prime concern. In this age of technology and start-ups, we came up with the idea that if any start-up comes up with a feasible idea in this regard, we will help them in growing its business,” said Pravin Khandelwal, chief consultant, Risers Accelerator.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data released recently, the incidents of rape surged from 34,651 in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016. Similar is the case with other crimes against women. “A simple technology on your phone, or any other device thus can come very handy for your friends, family to locate you or send you a warning about a potential danger,” said a statement by Risers Accelerators. Despite a huge market, start-ups working in the social sector in India have failed to attract a good number of investors unlike the tech start-ups in the commercial space. Analysts say that the business model followed by social start-ups usually involves more risks since the end consumer does not necessarily come with a purchasing power.

“Start-ups are prospering in the country and many people look for ideas that have an impact on the country’s economy only. We wanted the people to think of start-up ideas which not only take care of the commercial benefits but should also have a social impact,” said Rachit Chawla, director, Risers Accelerator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp