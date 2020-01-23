Home Cities Bengaluru

Step by step: Trailblazer at 79

B Srikant walked his first walkathon just six years ago at the age of 73 and was immediately hooked.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: B Srikant walked his first walkathon just six years ago at the age of 73 and was immediately hooked. Now, the septuagenarian has lost count of how many such events he has been a part of. Srikant’s first walkathon for the year will be the Oxfam Trailwalker India, which takes place from February 7-9. The walk starts from Nandi Hills and passes through 30 villages, from Sultanpet to Olde Bangalore Resort. There will be two trails – 50 and 100 km, where Srikant will be articipate in the latter.

Though one of the oldest participants at the walkathon, Srikant can still give any of his co-participants a run for their money. “People should educate themselves about the benefits of walking. I prefer walking over anything else because I don’t want to end up in a vegetative state by the end of my life,” says the retired civil engineer, who believes that starting early is key to better health later on.

Hailing from South Bengaluru, Srikant has been walking for past 30-40 years. He says, “I started these marathons and walkathons in the last 10-15 years. I have been walking regularly since the age of 30.” A typical day in Srikant’s life begins at 4.30 am. After he finishes his morning routine, he leaves for his routine walk by 6am. “Unless for a health reason, I hardly miss my walks.”

Srikant’s dedication towards his walk routine is quite infectious, with his son and daughter also picking up the habit. “They now live in the UK but when they are home they always give me company during my walks,” say Srikant.

Meet the other participants
A runner by heart, Smita Biswas has walked the 100 km marathon in a saree. Biswas has a 9-5 job but running, in a saree, is her passion. Also taking part in the walkathon is Hemraj Burana. This 28-year-old will be walking barefoot throughout the walkathon, to create awareness on the benefits of the age-old tradition of walking barefoot, which is unfortunately forgotten today. For Burana, walking barefoot is like “meditation”. Many corporates will also be taking part in the Oxfam Trailwalker to keep their employees active and improve teamwork among them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp