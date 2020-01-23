Step by step: Trailblazer at 79

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: B Srikant walked his first walkathon just six years ago at the age of 73 and was immediately hooked. Now, the septuagenarian has lost count of how many such events he has been a part of. Srikant’s first walkathon for the year will be the Oxfam Trailwalker India, which takes place from February 7-9. The walk starts from Nandi Hills and passes through 30 villages, from Sultanpet to Olde Bangalore Resort. There will be two trails – 50 and 100 km, where Srikant will be articipate in the latter.

Though one of the oldest participants at the walkathon, Srikant can still give any of his co-participants a run for their money. “People should educate themselves about the benefits of walking. I prefer walking over anything else because I don’t want to end up in a vegetative state by the end of my life,” says the retired civil engineer, who believes that starting early is key to better health later on.

Hailing from South Bengaluru, Srikant has been walking for past 30-40 years. He says, “I started these marathons and walkathons in the last 10-15 years. I have been walking regularly since the age of 30.” A typical day in Srikant’s life begins at 4.30 am. After he finishes his morning routine, he leaves for his routine walk by 6am. “Unless for a health reason, I hardly miss my walks.”

Srikant’s dedication towards his walk routine is quite infectious, with his son and daughter also picking up the habit. “They now live in the UK but when they are home they always give me company during my walks,” say Srikant.

Meet the other participants

A runner by heart, Smita Biswas has walked the 100 km marathon in a saree. Biswas has a 9-5 job but running, in a saree, is her passion. Also taking part in the walkathon is Hemraj Burana. This 28-year-old will be walking barefoot throughout the walkathon, to create awareness on the benefits of the age-old tradition of walking barefoot, which is unfortunately forgotten today. For Burana, walking barefoot is like “meditation”. Many corporates will also be taking part in the Oxfam Trailwalker to keep their employees active and improve teamwork among them.