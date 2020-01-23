Home Cities Bengaluru

When India meets Scotland, on the rocks

Indians’ taste for whiskey is influenced by food, says this distillery guide

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Alan Ironside, growing up in the beautiful Speyside region of Scotland -- with over 50 distilleries for a population of only 70,000 -- meant knowing many people who work with the production of whiskey. Ahead of his visit to the city on January 24, the brand ambassador of Ballantine’s says his inclination towards the whiskey business started when he turned 18. “I was looking for summer jobs at a time when the whisky industry and Scottish tourism started experiencing a real boom.” Ironside eventually found a job as a distillery guide. What started off as a way to make money to drink during the weekend soon made him realise how much he enjoyed the people in the industry and the opportunities it could give him. 

He has been travelling across India for a year now and has interesting insights to share about the whiskey palate in the country. Since people here are “always inspired” by the local ingredients around them, one is never short of a few twists here. “In many parts of India, the older generation will stay with their 60-90ml peg topped up to the rim with water. The main difference is India’s culture of eating while drinking. In Scotland, we would have dinner first – with maybe one drink – then go out to the pub or nightclub. You certainly wouldn’t order food in a club. Here, the palate for the drink is greatly influenced by the food,” says the 25-year-old, insisting that this isn’t necessarily bad but just different.  “The ginger element in whiskey goes well with the Indian palate,” he adds.

As a young whiskey drinker, Ironside emphasises how whiskey consumption has changed over the years. “While gin has had a resurgence over the past five years, whiskey has also has seen similar initiative, with people being encouraged to drink whisky cocktails, refreshing high balls, on the rocks, however you like,” he says, adding that this is quite important in India, which comprises 50 per cent of the world’s whisky consumption. “As the younger generation is connected to the outside world now more than ever before, the creativity of bartenders across India is energised by these current whisky trends. India’s ability to take concepts and make it their own is renowned, and whisky is no different,” he says.  

A lover of Masoor Dal Tadka and Bengal food that isn’t spicy, Ironside will be creating an “evening of conviviality and high-energy cocktails” on January 24 with Nilotpal Bhattacharya, bar manager at R Bar, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. The latter will be the inspiration for the Indian side of things and Ironside will bring in the Scottish vibe. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp