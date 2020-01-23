Yoga, sports, pet sections can battle stress: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To curb stress in IT and corporate sectors, experts stress on the need of dedicated sports rooms and yoga sessions in offices. They also urged corporate firms to train managers on building a friendly relationship with their employees.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, said, “Earlier we would see young people getting their fathers to the hospital, but now we see fathers bringing their children for the same. Creating a healthy workplace is important. People concentrate more on physical health than mental health. Organisations should bring in ways like yoga and meditation therapies at their centres.”

Lal Tahilramani, business head at United HealthCare India, said, “Many feel that a manager gives stress to his employees, and in order to bring that down, the manager should be given training on building a good bond with their employees.”Rupa Parashuram, vice-president of Rewards Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs India, said, “The idea is to have special rooms for gymnasiums or any other sports that can be utilised to curb work stress.”

Srinath Krishnan, Country Manager, Total Rewards-HPE said, “We have started a programme which says work that fits your life, where the employees can avail half-day on Fridays and relax with family or go out, which would relax their minds.”Former Indian Cricketer Rahul Dravid, said, “Wellness at work is the need of the hour. Even in sports when we coach athletes and young sportsmen, we look into how we can improve their health. If we want to have a holistic development in sportsmen, both physical wellness and mental health should come together.”