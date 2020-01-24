Body-cams, visitor mgmt system to track citizens’ visits at top cop’s office

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you visit the Commissioner of Police (CoP) office on Infantry Road, you will have to register yourself through a mobile app before entering. Interestingly, considering the number of cases where victims of crimes have had to visit local police stations several times due to the lack of response from police officials, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) had decided to install the same visitors’ management system across all 108 police stations.

However, the city police are now planning on using the same budget to install body-cams for officers on ground. As of now, there are 44 body-cams used by the city traffic police, said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. However, discussions on the same are still on. According to a source, the body-cams are likely to have facial recognition features which can identify missing persons. The BCP has set aside a budget of Rs 3 crore for the initiatives. Other officials stated that the existing 44 body-cams were not being utilised properly.

The officials also stated that the visitors’ management system could be a better alternative. “Whenever a citizen visits the local station, the officers usually tell them to come on another day as the inspector was unavailable. After receiving several excuses, the citizen then visits the Commissioner’s office, where the station inspector informs him/her that he has no idea about the citizens’ issue.

However, if the citizen has a record of the number of times he/she has visited the station to report a crime, then there is evidence to back them up,” a senior officer told TNIE.The initiative is being brought forward by a private start-up company, which has also put forward the same initiative at Vidhana Soudha for visitors’ entry.