Home Cities Bengaluru

CEN stations await govt order to become fully functional

 It’s been a month since the eight Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police stations in the city were inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been a month since the eight Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police stations in the city were inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Though a notification had come out on its launch, a government order is yet to be issued outlining the stations’ functions. Without the order, the stations are now running like any law and order station in the city. However, there are a few divisions which have a 2-4 member team looking after such cases.

“The order is expected to come any time soon. Until then, the cases are treated on top priority as any other case and under their jurisdictional court,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, deputy commissioner of police (crime 1). He added that the CEN stations have relieved the city’s former lone Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) of its workload.

The eight stations are expected to have an inspector, two sub-inspectors, two techies who are outsourced and 25 staff officers. During the formation of CEN stations, all eight DCPs had shortlisted 100 officers in the city who are interested and have the knack to crack cyber cases. There are three levels of training that the officers need to undergo at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by Infosys. 

“We have also just been informed that a two-day workshop will be conducted probably by February by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at CID for our officers. “The officers will be trained in a phased manner,” said DCP (Central) Chetan Singh Rathore.Currently, the CID, in alliance with Infosys Foundation, is holding a two-month-long mentorship programme for nine final year students of professional colleges.

“Cybercrime is going to pose the biggest challenge to the police. While we have enough number of specialised CEN police stations in the state, we don’t have the required number of trained police officers to deal with mounting cases of cyber crime. These include economic offences, hacking, data theft, stalking, morphing and impersonation. The objective behind the mentorship programme is to train students, who have the drive and aptitude, on cyber security,” Praveen Sood, Director General of Police, CID,  had earlier told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp