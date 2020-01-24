Chairpersons to 10 BBMP panels elected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairpersons to ten standing committees were elected on Thursday in the presence of Mayor M Goutham Kumar. Elections to two standing committees -- accounts and horticulture -- will be held later. According to BJP leader in the BBMP council Munireddy, since BJP is in power, most of the heads are from BJP and most of the members in the committees are also from the party.

Of the ten committee chairpersons, seven are from BJP. C R Lakshminarayan, elected as the chairperson of appeals committee. is an independent candidate. While Manjula, chairperson of education committee, is from JD(S), G K Venkatesh, chairperson of ward works committee, is from Congress. L Srinivas has taken charge as chairperson of the key tax and finance committee.

The other chairpersons of various standing committees are: J Manjunath Raju, public health, Asha Suresh (from Bellandur ward), town planning and improvement; Mohan Kumar, major public works; Hanumanthaya, social justice and welfare; C R Padmavathi (Chowdeshwari Ward), markets; Aruna Ravi, establishment and administrative reforms .

BBMP officials said that nominations to the vacant posts will be invited and seven days time for notification will be maintained after which elections will be held. The officials are optimistic that all posts will be filled up before the next council meeting scheduled to be held by the end of January.