Home Cities Bengaluru

Chairpersons to 10 BBMP panels elected

Chairpersons to ten standing committees were elected on Thursday in the presence of Mayor M Goutham Kumar.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairpersons to ten standing committees were elected on Thursday in the presence of Mayor M Goutham Kumar. Elections to two standing committees -- accounts and horticulture -- will be held later. According to BJP leader in the BBMP council Munireddy, since BJP is in power, most of the heads are from BJP and most of the members in the committees are also from the party. 

Of the ten committee chairpersons, seven are from BJP.  C R Lakshminarayan, elected as the chairperson of appeals committee. is an independent candidate. While Manjula, chairperson of education committee, is from JD(S), G K Venkatesh, chairperson of ward works committee, is from Congress. L Srinivas has taken charge as chairperson of the key tax and finance committee.

The other chairpersons of various standing committees are: J Manjunath Raju, public health, Asha Suresh (from Bellandur ward), town planning and improvement; Mohan Kumar, major public works; Hanumanthaya, social justice and welfare;  C R Padmavathi (Chowdeshwari Ward), markets; Aruna Ravi, establishment and administrative reforms . 

BBMP officials said that nominations to the vacant posts will be invited and seven days time for notification will be maintained after which elections will be held. The officials are optimistic that all posts will be filled up before the next council meeting scheduled to be held by the end of January. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp