Coronavirus scare: Students in China, parents here anxious

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Chinese government is trying its best to contain the deadly coronavirus from spreading, parents of students from Karnataka whose children are studying in different universities of Wuhan and other cities in China are anxious and praying for their children’s health. “My niece is stuck in Wuhan, China; with airport closed, she can’t travel to India. Please get Indian citizens safely back to India till this virus crisis is over.? Few more Indian students not knowing what to do! University roads blocked. Please help !!” reads a post on Twitter from an anxious relative.

There are nearly about 500 students from India pursuing their PhDs and medicine in China, several among them are from Karnataka. Shafiulla Rehman, a student from Bengaluru who is in China, told TNIE on WhatsApp, “Everyone here is in a state of panic. We have been asked not to step out of our dormitories. Our parents are worried too. We are waiting for clearance from the government to travel,” Shafiulla said.

Several travel agents have also been getting requests to cancel trips to China.