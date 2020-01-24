Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang attacks two people in Kadugodi, robs them of Rs 50k

It was a normal day for two friends who met after 16 years on Wednesday, until things took a violent turn for both of them. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a normal day for two friends who met after 16 years on Wednesday, until things took a violent turn for both of them. Saravana T (46) had just arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, when he decided to meet his college friend Akbar after 16 years. While on the way to Vijayalakshmi layout in Kadugodi at 1.30 pm, the duo were attached by four boys in their early 20s with machetes.The gang made away with Saravana’s bag, which had Rs 50,000 and 40-60 grams of gold, and his gold chain. 

“I had come to the city to finish some repair work, as I have tenants staying in the (Vijayalakshmi) Layout. The tenants had paid an amount of Rs 1 lakh, of which I had left Rs 50,000 in the lodge, where I was staying with my wife. I had kept the rest of the money in my hand to pay a water service contractor.

It was when I was riding on a scooter near the Sai Baba Temple in Kadugodi that both me and my friend were attacked. It was planned, as they were well aware that I had cash on me,” Saravana recalled to TNIE, adding, “I am still stunned, because I never thought I would experience this in a big city like Bengaluru.”
According to police, the contractor and the tenants are also considered as suspects in the case. 

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred the same day at 12 pm when an 80-year-old person was robbed of Rs 80,000. Police inspector Naresh Kumar said that both cases are different, as the 12 pm incident is a mind-diversion case, while the other incident could involve a known suspect. “Investigation is still going on,” he said.

