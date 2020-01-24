Jilted lovers, gang wars: 3 brutal murders rock Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two murders, one in DJ Halli and the other in Chamarajpet, were reported in the city on Wednesday night. In the first incident, which took place in DJ Halli police station limits, Irfan (30), a resident of Srinivasanagar and an electrician, was stabbed to death by the husband of his ex-wife.The police are on the lookout for the accused Tausif (30), an auto driver. Police said Irfan had divorced his wife Nilofar Banu, after which she married Tausif. However, Irfan had started pestering her to come back to him, which led to several heated argument between the two men.

“Around 11.55 pm on Wednesday, Irfan was passing Al Ameen Urdu School in Kaval Byrasandra and ran into Tausif. The two got into an argument. Tausif then took out a knife and stabbed Irfan in the chest. The latter sustained a fatal injury, and was rushed to Ambedkar Medical College, where he was declared brought dead. We have taken up a case of murder and are on the lookout for the absconding accused,” DJ Halli police said.

In the other incident, reported in Chamarajpet police station limits, a 34-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified culprits. An old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the act. Lokesh alias Smashana Loki, a resident of Nagarabavi, is deceased. He was an associate of notorious rowdy Cycle Ravi, and had several criminal cases, including a murder, against him.

Police said Lokesh was attacked when he was on his bike near Azad Nagar, 5th Cross, at 11.30 pm. A gang of 4-5 armed miscreants waylaid him and attacked him with lethal weapons. Lokesh sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the assailants escaped.“Lokesh was in the finance business. We are investigating whether the murder was over an old rivalry or a financial dispute,” Chamarajpet police said.

Cops nab man for murder of sex worker

Bengaluru: A 48-year-old security guard, who had allegedly murdered a sex worker by slitting her throat for demanding safe sex, has been arrested by the Subramanyanagar police. The accused, Mukunda HH, hails from KR Pet in Mandya district and works as a security guard in Electronics City. He is accused of murdering Manjula (42) at her house in Gayatrinagar, on January 11. Police said that Manjula’s son found her body at 3.45 pm on January 11.

Her sister lodged a complaint with the police. After verifying CCTV camera footage in the locality, police traced the accused and picked up Mukunda for questioning. “When interrogated, he confessed to the murder and revealed that he met Manjula at Majestic. He had offered to pay her `1,500, and she took him to her house. She insisted he wear protection, which he refused, and she started shouting at him. Angered by this, Mukunda slit her throat with a knife. He took her gold chain and mobile phone and fled,” police said.